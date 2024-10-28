Budget 2025 hints at investment in ‘intelligent traffic management’

The Budget falls short of any reference to the development of a mass transportation system like a metro or monorail, but mentions government investment in an Intelligent Traffic Management System aimed at optimising traffic flows.

Without providing details, the Budget hints at several proposals that can be implemented in the short term to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours through better organisation of road traffic.

This will be achieved through improved coordination of roadworks, improvements in public transport, parking schemes, and a reduction in dependency on private cars to ensure a transition toward sustainable mobility.

Further details are expected in a transport master plan, which is set to be launched in the coming days.

It also refers to strengthening maritime connections through an increase in routes and the number of ferry boats. Additionally, it mentions the development of an underground car park in the vicinity of existing ferries.

No reference is made to the location of these car parks, although the Planning Authority has recently renewed a permit for the development of parking at the Sliema ferries.

The government will also extend the existing scheme subsidising the purchase of electric vehicles, including an €8,000 grant for buyers of electric cars. The scheme incentivising pedelecs and scooters will also be retained. Furthermore, the government will be publishing a national strategy to encourage cycling as an alternative mode of transport.