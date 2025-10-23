Budget 2026 theme unveiled: ‘A strong economy, a future for our children’

The theme for Budget 2026 will be ‘A strong economy, a future for our children’, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

“When the economy is healthy, Maltese and Gozitan families benefit. What we achieved together will be the foundation of future progress. For Malta to offer a beautiful future to its children,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.

The theme and photo used by government, as well as recent statements by government ministers and MPs, hint Budget 2026 will focus on family measures and children.

This comes as the Budget 2026 is set to be delivered in parliament on Monday 27 October.

In September, Abela had emphasised next year’s budget will be taking place against a backdrop of international economic instabilities.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had also explained that the government aims to reduce the national deficit below 3%, putting the country on course to meet its Excessive Deficit Procedure correction deadline ahead of schedule.