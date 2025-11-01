Marsaskala residents protest against ferry terminal

The Marsaskala Residents’ Network has once again expressed its opposition to a proposed fast ferry terminal in Marsaskala Bay.

The project, undertaken by Infrastructure Malta, includes the construction of a ramp, waiting area, and dredging works, which residents claim are being carried out through separate applications without proper transparency or the required environmental and social assessments.

The residents argue that the proposed dredging could endanger the protected Posidonia Oceanica meadows as well as archaeological remains in the bay. They stress that the project would increase noise, traffic, and pollution, and would permanently alter one of the few remaining natural spaces in the locality.

Environmental health expert and resident John Paul Cauch said the project threatens marine life and questioned the benefits it would bring to residents.

Meanwhile, marine biologist Alan Deidun also raised concerns in a written statement read during the press conference. He described dredging as a “highly disruptive and impactful activity,” warning that sediment plumes resulting from such works could harm underwater vegetation.

Deidun called for a thorough ecological survey and, if seagrass is found, a full Appropriate Assessment and Environmental Impact Assessment before any works proceed.

Marsaskala resident Sandra Formosa also questioned the transparency of the public consultation process and the relevance of a survey carried out to gauge public opinion on the project.

She suggested that some respondents might not be regular commuters, describing the coastline as the locality’s “village square” and urging residents to protect it.

Lecturer and resident Jacqueline Rotin challenged the project’s justification, noting that it is projected to reduce road traffic by only about 30 cars per day. She argued that the fast ferry could bring thousands of tourists into Marsaskala daily and said that meetings held between the Residents’ Network and Transport Minister Chris Bonett were informational rather than consultative.

The Marsaskala Residents’ Network has called on the Planning Authority to suspend all related applications until proper studies and meaningful public consultation are completed.

It has also urged Transport Malta to halt the issuing of permits until a full, holistic plan for the project is presented to residents.

The statement was endorsed by several NGOs and resident groups, including Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din L-Art Ħelwa, BirdLife Malta, the Ramblers’ Association of Malta, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Momentum, Il-Kollettiv, Azzjoni Tuna Artna Lura (ATAL), the Sliema Residents Association, Residenti Beltin, and Għaqda Storja Kultura Birżebbuġa.