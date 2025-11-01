Camilleri clashes with BirdLife, accuses NGO of inciting against Malta

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and BirdLife Malta have traded jabs at each other after the European Commission stated that Malta’s finch-trapping derogation is not in line with EU law.

In a statement on Facebook, BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana responded to Camilleri’s post, accusing the NGO of inciting against Malta.

Sultana blasted Camilleri for suggesting that BirdLife is “against our country.”

“As an NGO, we have very little power to stop you,” Sultana wrote, slamming Camilleri for not paying attention to BirdLife. He mentioned the minister’s refusal to listen to the NGO when they called for no-hunting zones around schools.

“We suggest it because we love Malta. Because in Malta there are not only hunters here.”

Earlier on Saturday, the European Commission stated that Malta remains under scrutiny for failing to comply with a key ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).