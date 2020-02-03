Owner of Mercedes targeted in arson attack tells court he has no idea about motive

The owner of a Mercedes which was gutted in an arson attack last November in Valletta has told a court that he had no idea who might have wanted to destroy his property.

Testifying today before Magistrate Rachel Montebello, the man said he had no conflicts with anybody and therefore no suspicions.

The Cospicua resident told the court that he had been at his partner’s residence during the night of the 10th November when he heard shouting outside. He got up to see what was happening and saw his car ablaze.

He was testifying in the compilation of evidence against 29 year-old Judith Bakoush and 31 year old Omar Joseph Trabelsi, who are accused of arson and criminal damage to the Mercedes and an adjacent car.

The owner of the other damaged car, a Citroen, which was registered as a total loss, testified today that he had not yet received a penny from his insurers and added that he had suffered damage to the garage it was parked in front of.

A police constable stationed at Valletta testified that CCTV showed that shortly before 2am and again at 3am, Bakoush was following the progress of the criminal operation from the balcony.

5 persons were involved in the attack, he said: two women and three men, one of whom is Ahmed al Furjani, who cooperated with the police and told them that Bakoush had thanked Trabelsi after the Mercedes was set alight.

Bakoush had been released on bail by the Court of Magistrates, but this had been revoked by the Court of Appeal on Thursday. After all civilian witnesses had testified, a fresh application for bail had been submitted and Magistrate Montebello had upheld this, with the same bail conditions as before.

Trabelsi’s request for bail was also upheld after his mother told the court that she was prepared to allow him to reside with her. It was also explained that he was currently being given therapy for drug dependence.

The court warned Trabelsi to obey its orders, sign a bail book daily and observe a curfew. He was released against a €700 deposit and a personal guarantee of €7000.

The case continues on 12 March. Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Franco Debono are appearing for Judith Bakoush and lawyer Yanika Zammit Tabona is appearing for Trabelsi.