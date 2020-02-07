Police deserve protection in the line of duty, court says as man is accused of violently resisting arrest

The forces of law and order deserve to be respected and obeyed, a court has said, as it dealt with yet another case of police officer being threatened whilst arresting a man.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud presided the arraignment of Mosta resident Fosso Toche Joel, 30 from Cameroon this morning.

Joel was accused of violently resisting arrest on February 2 at St. Julians, threatening three police officers in the line of duty, disobeying their lawful orders, attempting to use force against them and insulting and threatening them beyond the limit warranted by provocation.

He was also accused of having been in possession of cannabis in circumstances which denoted that it was not intended for his personal use, possession of ecstasy and committing the offences within 100 metres of a place where young people habitually meet.

A request for bail was denied, with the magistrate saying that cases of members of the public disobeying and even assaulting officers were increasing and that the court did not want officers to be demoralised. “The forces of law and order must be protected by the courts as it is in the best interests of society that police officers are allowed to work in peace.”

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted. Lawyer Fransina Abela was appointed legal aid counsel to Joel.