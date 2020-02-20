[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilation: Chris Cardona had ignored Degiorgos on bail request, Melvin Theuma tells court

The compilation of evidence in proceedings against Yorgen Fenech will continue today as Melvin Theuma's, the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, recordings will continue to be heard.

In the previous sitting, Theuma confirmed that former chief of staff Keith Schembri had informed the mastermind that one of the men accused of executing the murder of the late journalist was talking to the police and requesting a presidential pardon.

Theuma himself had requested a presidential pardon to reveal everything he knew in the case.

Testifying in court, Theuma said Schembri had also informed Fenech of discussions between then prime minister Joseph Muscat and then justice minister Owen Bonnici on a possible pardon for Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu.

Yorgen Fenech is being charged with masterminding the murder, being complicit in executing the explosion of a bomb and being part of a criminal organisation.