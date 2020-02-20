Yorgen Fenech compilation: Court orders Keith Schembri to testify in next sitting

The court has ordered the testimony of former chief of staff Keith Schembri to be heard in the next sitting of the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech after his name cropped up once again in middleman Melvin Theuma's secret recordings of his conversations with Fenech.

The transcriber of the phone conversations took to the stand during Thursday's sitting and confirmed that the name 'Keith' was uttered during a conversation Theuma had had with Fenech. The context of this mention was blurry since the recordings were muffled and largely incomprehensible.

Theuma had previously said that he had kept the phone which had been recording the conversations in his sock.

The court also heard how Mario Degiorgio, brother to the two accused of executing Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder, told him that former tourism minister Chris Cardona was reached out with a bail request but that this went ignored by Cardona.

The compilation of evidence in proceedings against Yorgen Fenech continued on Thursday as Theuma's recordings continued to be heard.

In the previous sitting, Theuma confirmed that former chief of staff Keith Schembri had informed the mastermind that one of the men accused of executing the murder of the late journalist was talking to the police and requesting a presidential pardon.

Theuma himself had requested a presidential pardon to reveal everything he knew in the case.

Testifying in court, Theuma said Schembri had also informed Fenech of discussions between then prime minister Joseph Muscat and then justice minister Owen Bonnici on a possible pardon for Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu.

Yorgen Fenech is being charged with masterminding the murder, being complicit in executing the explosion of a bomb and being part of a criminal organisation.