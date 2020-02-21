[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Glenn Bedingfield insists his blog was ‘equal and opposite reaction’ to Daphne’s

Glenn Bedingfield has insisted that posts on his blog which frequently negatively featured Daphne Caruana Galizia were meant to be an "equal and opposite reaction" to the slain journalists' writings.

The Labour MP, who ran a blog which was frequently critical of Caruana Galizia, took the witness stand on Friday during the continuation of the public inquiry into the journalist's murder.

Bedingfield told the inquiry board that he had suffered due to what Caruana Galizia wrote about him, saying he had once been attacked in St Paul's Street, Valletta, and that he had also received bomb threats.

Asked whether former prime minister Joseph Muscat had ever intervened in the running of the blog, Bedingfield said that he had done so on only one occasion, when Muscat had requested that he not write about a certain unnamed person, who was not Caruana Galizia.

Questioned about a blog post where he had insinuated that the Caruana Galizia's family was responsible for Daphne's murder, Bedingfield defended the post. He denied it implied the family were involved in the murder, but said that, had he been in their shoes, he would have given all evidence he had to the police.

Bedingfield confirmed with the board that a skit on the TV show he co-hosted, TANATNEJN, which had portrayed Caruana Galizia as a witch, was the idea of co-host Luke Dalli - European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli's son - and himself.

On his reaction to Caruana Galzia's murder, Bedingfield said it was one of sadness (dwejjaq).

Bedingfield was also asked whether the murder was discussed at government level. He claimed ignorance, saying he had stopped working at the Prime Minister's office in 2017, before the murder, and therefore did not know what the government's immediate reaction was. This prompted inquiry board member judge emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino to remark that it was not acceptable that everyone who worked at Castille claimed they knew nothing.

Said Pullicino made similar comments in previous sittings, when other OPM staff members also claimed they were unaware of the goings on in Castille.

In the previous sitting, on Wednesday, former OPM staffer Neville Gafà and OPM communications officer Neville Vella gave testimony.

Former judge Michael Mallia is chairing the inquiry board, while Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro are the board’s other two members. The inquiry's terms of reference stipulate that it must be concluded within nine months.