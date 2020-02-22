Three men arrested for drug possession during police traffic inspections

Three men were arrested for drug possession during police traffic inspections in Hal Ghaxaq on Friday night.

Two drivers of 21 and 35 were arrested in Triq Dawret after strip searches and inspections of their vehicle resulted in police finding a green substance, allegedly an illegal drug, as well as instruments used for consuming drugs.

Another man, a 28-year-old Serbian, who was a passenger in a vehicle was arrested later. Nothing was found in the car and on the driver but the Serbian had in his possession a green substance suspected of being an illegal drug.

The three men were escorted to the police lock-up in Floriana for further questioning and investigation.

During the same traffic control procedure, a 40-year-old man from the Philippines was found to be driving without a license, another car was stopped because the driver was driving without an insurance policy and the car was subsequently impounded, and two men were found driving under the influence of alcohol.

A 33-year-old man was found to be driving without the proper use of headlights.