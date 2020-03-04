Argument outside law courts leaves victim bleeding as accused is released on bail

An argument outside the law courts on Tuesday resulted in a bleeding victim and the accused being released on bail.

Kevin Attard, 43, was accused on Wednesday of seriously injuring a man on Republic Street in Valletta just outside the law courts.

The victim, bleeding from his lips, entered the courtroom and asked for assistance before being transported to Mater Dei hospital and having stitches administered to his face.

Attard was charged with breaching a suspended sentence, grievous bodily harm and disturbing the public peace.

The court heard how the two parties had had an argument involving a court case.

Attard, a construction worker in Hamrun, pleaded not guilty and was told by the court that he would be granted bail on condition that he does not approach the victim.

He is to sign a bail book on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at the Hamrun police station sometime between 8am and 8pm.

He was also ordered to pay a €200 bail deposit and a €5,000 guarantee.

Jeffrey Scicluna was the prosecuting officer.

Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.

Gabriella Vella was presiding magistrate.