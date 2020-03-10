Man charged with importing explosives after anti-terrorism squad raid in Żebbuġ

A man from Żebbuġ has been charged in court after allegedly trying to import explosives into Malta.

Inspectors George Cremona and Omar Zammit charged 34-year-old delivery man Jomic Calleja Maatouk from Żebbuġ, before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, with attempting to import explosives into Malta in breach of the Criminal Code and the Explosives Ordinance.

He was also accused of breaching previous bail conditions and recidivism.

The accused stood arms crossed in the dock tapping his foot impatiently as the charges were read out. Inspector Omar Zammit explained that the police had been investigating the case since 28 August last year.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia entered a not guilty plea on the man’s behalf.

Bail was not requested at this stage.

Valenzia asked that the man’s name be banned from publication as media reports had mentioned terrorism charges, but the charges against him were not terrorism-related, although he was arrested by the anti-terrorism branch of the police. The man was young and had a family, argued the lawyer, saying that once tarnished his name would never be rehabilitated.

Inspector Zammit opposed the request, however, saying that the man was of age and the charges were serious. The court said it was convinced that the media would faithfully report the charges, and in view of the fact that the man was not a minor, it denied the request.

Calleja was arrested by Malta’s anti-terrorism squad in connection with materials used in the production of explosives.

The police said the man was arrested following what was described as a “lengthy” investigation.

“Various electronic objects were sequestered by anti-terrorism officers during searches made in a Żebbuġ property, as well as various vehicles,” the police said.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

Calleja's history of criminal offences

Calleja had been previously arrested in in Taormina, Sicily back in February 2015 after a European Arrest Warrant was issued for him.

Calleja was charged with trafficking in cocaine, conspiring to traffic cannabis grass, importing the illegal plant and selling it.

He was also charged with being in possession of a firearm without the necessary license, firing it in an inhabited area and breaching previous bail conditions.

He had been arrested after an investigation into a drug importation organisation, leading to an 18kg haul of cannabis grass.

During the course of their investigations, the accused emerged as a suspect, however he absconded to Sicily before he could be questioned.

Calleja had also been charged with shooting an AK-47 rifle in a Qormi garage complex on two occasions in the summer of 2013.

The police had searched his residence in August 2013 and recovered four 7.62mm x 39mm rounds, which correspond with the AK-47 weapon system. A pill-making machine was also retrieved.

Calleja was the subject of three European Arrest Warrants in connection with three separate criminal cases.

In February 2013 he was placed on probation for three years and fined €700 after he pleaded guilty to falsification of cash. Calleja also admitted to buying counterfeit cash, breaching the conditions of a previous release, and being a relapser.

In 2010, Calleja and another man, Andrew Forace, were charged with conspiracy to traffic 17 kilos of cannabis resin, which allegedly imported through the post over a number of months. Calleja alone was also charged with importing and trafficking in cannabis plant. The cannabis was sent in parcels from the UK to various addresses.

In November 2010, the court ordered a freeze on Calleja’s assets and banned him from travelling.

The Malta Financial Services Authority had also issued a warning against Calleja’s bitcoinautotrader.co website registered at his Mdina Road address in Qormi. Calleja used the surname Grech and paraded as the CEO of a trading certified platform without a licence.