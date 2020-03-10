Police car chase youngsters charged with a slew of offences denied bail

Two youths have been remanded in custody after they were charged with a slew of offences in connection with a Sunday night car chase which ended when the car crashed into a playing field in San Gwann.

The police had said that members of the Rapid Intervention Unit noticed a car being driven the wrong way up a one-way street in Sliema.

The officers signalled to the driver to turn back, but the car sped off, hitting a parked Land Rover in the process.

A car chase ensued with the car heading towards San Gwann, before the driver lost control of the stolen Toyota Vitz and crashed into a playing field in front of the San Gwann church. He caused €2,000 worth of damage to third party property and rendered the car a “total loss,” Inspector Joseph Xerri told Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on Tuesday.

The driver, 19-year-old quarry worker Marlon Baldacchino of Żabbar, suffered no injuries, but the passengers in the car were injured.

A 16-year-old youngster and an 18-year-old woman, both from Bormla, were slightly injured while another woman, 26, from Qormi, was grievously injured.

A substance believed to be drugs were found in the possession of the driver.

In court today, Baldacchino and the 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to no less than 35 separate charges relating to unlicensed driving, receiving stolen goods – in this case the car they were driving as well as the licence plates which were stolen from separate vehicles – and criminal damage.

Baldacchino was separately charged with grievously injuring one of his female passengers and slightly injuring the other. He was also accused of negligently causing damage to third party property and several road offences.

Lawyer Franco Debono asked for bail with respect to the younger accused, suggesting bail supervision. The prosecution objected, pointing out that the 16-year-old had already been found guilty of similar charges and had breached court orders.

The court, after hearing the submissions on bail, refused the request for bail as the court was not satisfied the youth would provide the necessary guarantees.

Upon exiting the courtroom after the sitting, the two accused were involved in a disturbance where they attacked the police inspector. Further charges are expected to be pressed tomorrow.