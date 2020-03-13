Fear of flying costs smoker €450

An Irishman whose fear of flying led him to light up a cigarette on a flight to Malta has been fined €450.

Simon Maurice O'Leary, from Cork, Ireland, was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of smoking inside an aircraft cabin when this was prohibited.

Inspector Silvio Magro told the court that the man was arrested yesterday on a Ryanair flight from Cork. The man claimed that he was afraid of flying and had lit up the cigarette to calm his nerves.

O'Leary, who was represented by a legal aid lawyer, pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined €450.