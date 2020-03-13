menu

Fear of flying costs smoker €450

An Irishman whose fear of flying led him to light up a cigarette on a flight to Malta has been fined €450

matthew_agius
13 March 2020, 12:42pm
by Matthew Agius

An Irishman whose fear of flying led him to light up a cigarette on a flight to Malta has been fined €450.

Simon Maurice O'Leary, from Cork, Ireland, was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of smoking inside an aircraft cabin when this was prohibited.

Inspector Silvio Magro told the court that the man was arrested yesterday on a Ryanair flight from Cork. The man claimed that he was afraid of flying and had lit up the cigarette to calm his nerves.

O'Leary, who was represented by a legal aid lawyer, pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined €450.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Fear of flying costs smoker €450
Court & Police

Fear of flying costs smoker €450
Matthew Agius
Two youths detained over courtroom assault on police officers
Court & Police

Two youths detained over courtroom assault on police officers
Matthew Agius
Police were going to question Yorgen Fenech at his office on Valletta’s suggestion
Court & Police

Police were going to question Yorgen Fenech at his office on Valletta’s suggestion
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Woman found dead in Birguma valley crash
Court & Police

[WATCH] Woman found dead in Birguma valley crash
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.