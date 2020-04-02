menu

Chamber of Advocates welcomes appointment of new Chief Justice

Lawyers' body said the selection of Chief Justice following bipartisan consensus was a historical moment in the history of Maltese judicial appointments 

matthew_agius
2 April 2020, 3:39pm
by Matthew Agius
Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti
The Chamber of Advocates has welcomed the newly-appointed Chief Justice, acting in its role as the representative of the legal profession in Malta.

In a statement this afternoon, the Chamber said it welcomed the appointment of Mr Justice Mark Chetcuti to the role, saying that it “recognises that this is a historical moment in the history of Maltese judicial appointments in that, for the first time, the choice of the Chief Justice was made following consensus by both sides of the house.”

Chetcuti’s 10 years of experience in the judiciary will be invaluable for his new appointment, said the Chamber, adding that it was “hopeful that the wisdom, knowledge, and experience the Chief Justice has gained as a member of the judiciary will serve him well as he works to ensure that the Judiciary fulfils its mandate to administer justice in our country, without fear or favour.”

The Chamber also gave thanks to outgoing Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi for his service “and for always being available to collaborate with the Chamber, in the best interest of justice.”

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
