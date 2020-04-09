Fake healthcare worker charged with theft from elderly woman's home

A woman has been charged with robbing an elderly woman's house whilst posing as a health worker.

Natalie Bonello, 45, from Marsaskala was remanded in custody this morning after she was arraigned on charges of aggravated theft.

Police inspector Jonathan Ransley told Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit that Bonello had stolen jewelry from an elderly woman whilst pretending to be a health worker.

Yesterday afternoon, the police had been informed that a 79-year-old woman had been robbed at her home in Msida. An amount of jewellery had been stolen from the residence. The robber had been a woman wearing a surgical mask who claimed to be representing a company which assisted vulnerable persons.

Investigations confirmed that the company mentioned by the robber had not sent anyone to the victim’s house. The perpetrator was later identified as Bonello.

Bonello, assisted by lawyer Charmaine Cherrett as legal aid counsel, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, as another person is yet to be charged with the same theft.

In a statement issued this morning Assistant Commissioner of Police Alexandra Mamo appealed to the elderly and vulnerable not to open their door to unexpected visitors and to call the police immediately if they suspected anything foul.