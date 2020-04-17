Three men, woman arrested after extensive police drug raids

Four people have been arrested following extensive drug raids by the police in various localities around Malta.

The arrests took place following searches in a number of residences, fields, farms and vehicles in Ħamrun, Rabat and Mosta.

The raids led to the discovery of 3kg of a drug suspected to be cannabis.

In connection with the find, the police on Friday arrested three men, aged, 29, 27 and 26 respectively and living in Rabat and Mosta, and a 55-year-old woman from Malta.

The police said that the arrests came after days of investigations on people suspected of trafficking drugs, and involved the work of the drug squad, canine unit and Ħamrun and Mosta district police.

Magistrate Charmaine Gauci is leading an inquiry on the case.