menu

Man jailed after trashing government office to avoid COVID-19 temperature scan

A 25-year-old man admitted to slightly injuring a public servant, criminal damage and breaching the peace after refusing to have his body temperature taken before entering a government office in Gozo

matthew_agius
22 April 2020, 3:53pm
by Matthew Agius
The Gozo court jailed the man after he refused to be scanned as part of COVID-19 prevention measures
The Gozo court jailed the man after he refused to be scanned as part of COVID-19 prevention measures

A man in Gozo has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for punching a security guard and trashing a government department office before going on the run, all to avoid a COVID-19 prevention measure.

The 25-year-old Somali national, Abdifaid Mahdi Mahmoud, who resides in Munxar, was arraigned before Magistrate Monica Vella on Wednesday. He was accused of slightly injuring a public servant, criminal damage to the E-Residence Office at St Francis Square in Victoria and breaching the peace. 

The incident in question took place on 13 April at around 9:45am where Mahmoud ran amok after refusing a routine temperature-scan for COVID-19. After punching the security guard, he smashed an employee’s laptop, destroyed a fingerprint reader and shattered an SLR camera lens and tripod.

Mahmoud then went on the run, where he remained before he was finally found and taken into custody by the police.

In court this morning, Mahmoud pleaded guilty to the charges and was jailed for three-and-a-half years. 

Inspector Josef Gauci prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Man jailed after trashing government office to avoid COVID-19 temperature scan
Court & Police

Man jailed after trashing government office to avoid COVID-19 temperature scan
Matthew Agius
Jason Azzopardi renounces Repubblika brief after PM turns on NGO
National

Jason Azzopardi renounces Repubblika brief after PM turns on NGO
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
Yorgen Fenech denied bail, judge underlines need for virtual courtrooms
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech denied bail, judge underlines need for virtual courtrooms
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.