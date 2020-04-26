67 drivers fined on Sunday as police carry out more overspeeding checks

The police have continued their overspeeding checks, with 67 fines having been issued on Sunday morning to drivers who went over the limit.

The worst speeder today was a motorcyclist who was caught riding his bike at 137km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Mellieħa bypass.

The police also issued another 11 fines for various unspecified contraventions.

Traffic police were also on the lookout for people driving while using their mobile phones and for any irregularities connected with commercial vehicles.

Patrols were also carried out in connection with the COVID-19 rules related to the maximum number of people which can congregate in a public space.