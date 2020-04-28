menu

Police fine 121 people for group gatherings on Monday

Police issued 121 fines to people who gathered in groups of more than three on Monday

laura_calleja
28 April 2020, 7:40am
by Laura Calleja

Police fined 121 people who were gathered in groups of more than three in public places during patrols on Monday. 

Regulations against gatherings of more than three came into force a fortnight ago to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Persons in gatherings of more than three are fined €100 each.

Police said that no-one was found breaking mandatory quarantine during the 430 inspections carried out in the last 24 hours.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 and break mandatory quarantine are subject to a €10,000, with a €3,000 fine for people who are ordered to stay in quarantine because they were in contact with infected persons.

“The appeal remains that everyone should remain responsible and cooperate with the directives being issued by the authorities,” police said. 

Police fine 121 people for group gatherings on Monday
