Għarb man arrested after cocaine, heroin found in Gozo properties

Officers from the Police Drugs Squad arrested a 34-year0old man from Għarb in Gozo after a drug bust. The man was seen leaving his residence before driving to Qala and entering another house there. He left the property after some time and drove towards Victoria.

It was there, at Tokk Square in Victoria, that the police surrounded his vehicle and searched it, recovering a small bag containing a white substance suspected to be cocaine.

Further searches at his home and the Qala property, assisted by canine units recovered substances which police suspect to be cocaine and heroin.

An inquiry was appointed by Magistrate Simone Grech.