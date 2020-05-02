Qormi man accused of raping ex-girlfriend

A 42 year old man from Qormi has been released on bail after he was arraigned in court on rape charges.

The man, a construction worker who cannot be named due to a court-imposed reporting restriction, had allegedly been in a relationship with his 38, year-old victim but this had ended some time before the alleged incident, which occurred when the two had met up again and the man had forced himself on her.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on bail against a personal guarantee of €7000, also being ordered to sign a bail book daily. A protection order was issued in favour of the woman.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia presided.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted, whilst lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran was defence counsel.