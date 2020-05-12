Chihuahua killer jailed for animal cruelty, fined €5000

A man who repeatedly smashed his pet dog against a bedside table, killing it, has been jailed and fined, with the court making a strong statement against animal cruelty.

23 year-old Leon Borg was charged in July with causing an animal to endure unnecessary suffering, violently resisting arrest, breaking a mobile phone belonging to his mother, breaching two suspended sentences and violating his bail conditions. He had been previously charged with a violent crime.

Borg’s mother had gone to the police on 21 July 2019 to report that her son had swallowed the contents of a box of pills and become aggressive, smashing a TV. He was found in a room on the roof. After police convinced him to come down, as he was coming down the stairs, he had dislodged some bricks and fell into a shaft, having to be helped out by the police.

Some 45 pills were found in his trouser pocket. They had not been prescribed to him and he had not taken any of them, he said.

Whilst being spoken to by the police, he had gone into a bedroom where his mother and younger brother were sitting. He had grabbed a mobile phone from his brother’s hands and smashed it on the floor. Shortly afterwards, he had picked up the family dog, a black Chihuahua called Otis, who had been barking. Holding the dog by the legs, Borg had swung the dog against the bedside table twice.

The police had intervened to stop the cruel act and Borg had forcefully resisted them. He was handcuffed after a struggle and taken to the Birkirkara police station. Two officers were slightly injured in the struggle.

Borg had pleaded guilty to the charges, after consulting with his lawyer, Simon Micallef Stafrace.

In his judgment on the matter, Magistrate Joe Mifsud said he “wanted to send a clear and unambiguous message to society” about the obligation of proper care and treatment of animals.

It was unacceptable for the accused to try and justify his actions by saying that the dog didn’t want to stop barking and neither was the court willing to tolerate any violence against the police, he said.

As part of the considerations on punishment, the court noted that some of the charges had remained unproven and others were time-barred. Borg was also cleared of breaching bail as the case in question was decided before this one. Magistrate Mifsud also said he could not find guilt on the breach of a suspended sentence charge because it emerged that “the sentence had been misplaced and could not be found.”

The court sentenced Borg to imprisonment for 2 years together with a fine of €5000.

Inspector Christina Delia prosecuted.