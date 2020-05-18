Man to be charged with Luqa house arson

A 44-year-old man is expected to be arraigned in court and charged with setting fire to the front door of a Luqa house, the police said.

The incident happened on 19 December last year when the door of a residence at Triq il-Wilġa in Luqa was set on fire at 3:30am.

Investigations by the police violent crime unit and the Luqa district police led to the identity of the man from Gżira.

At the time of the incident, there were people inside the house but no one was injured.