Man to be charged with Luqa house arson

Police investigations have led to the arrest of a man believed to have set fire to the door of a residence in Luqa last December

18 May 2020, 1:53pm
by MaltaToday Staff
Police investigations have led them to solve an arson carried out last December on a Luqa house
A 44-year-old man is expected to be arraigned in court and charged with setting fire to the front door of a Luqa house, the police said.

The incident happened on 19 December last year when the door of a residence at Triq il-Wilġa in Luqa was set on fire at 3:30am.

Investigations by the police violent crime unit and the Luqa district police led to the identity of the man from Gżira.

At the time of the incident, there were people inside the house but no one was injured.

