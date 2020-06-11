Bormla man, 65, arrested on money laundering charges

A 65-year-old Bormla resident has been charged with money laundering, accused of transferring a property that had been obtained through criminal activities.

He has also been accused of being an accomplice in illegal activities which took place inside the property.

The accused stayed silent and did not reply whether he was not guilty of the accusations.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech remanded the man in custody. The prosecution was led by inspectors Lianne Bonello and Kevin Pulis.