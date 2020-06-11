menu

Bormla man, 65, arrested on money laundering charges

Accused stays silent in court when asked to plead guilty or not guilty of money laundering

matthew_vella
11 June 2020, 5:42pm
by Matthew Vella

A 65-year-old Bormla resident has been charged with money laundering, accused of transferring a property that had been obtained through criminal activities.

He has also been accused of being an accomplice in illegal activities which took place inside the property.

The accused stayed silent and did not reply whether he was not guilty of the accusations.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech remanded the man in custody. The prosecution was led by inspectors Lianne Bonello and Kevin Pulis.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
