Yorgen Fenech told associate that ‘Biglee’ was Chris Cardona’s middleman in Daphne murder

Yorgen Fenech’s business associate has said in court that Fenech had once named “il-Biglee” as the middleman between Chris Cardona and one of the hitmen in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Johann Cremona, Fenech’s business partner in the gaming sector, was testifying on Monday in the compilation of evidence against the business magnate, who is accused of masterminding the journalist’s slaying.

Cremona said that Fenech once sent him a photo of il-Biglee - the nickname of Anthony Chetcuti, a canvasser for Cardona - and told him that he was the middleman between the former economy minister and Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu.

Chetcuti had been mentioned in a sitting earlier this month by Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman between Fenech and the three men - brothers Alfred Degiorgio and George Degiorigio (iċ-Ċiniż), and Vince Muscat (il-Koħħu) - who are accused of planting the bomb which killed Caruana Galizia.

Theuma had claimed Chetcuti was the intermediary through which Cardona passed on money to Alfred Degiorgio to assassinate Caruana Galizia. Cardona has since strongly denied the claims, dismissing them as “nonsense, based on lies.”

While Cremona’s statements under oath in court today back those made by Theuma, the source for the information remains Fenech in both cases.

As he was being cross-examined by Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Cremona said Theuma had told him that Mario Degiorgio (brother to Alfred and George Degiorgio) informed him that Chris Cardona and David Gatt, a lawyer and former police officer, were to make €400,000 available by the time of the jury of the three hitmen.

Cremona also told the court that Theuma had told him that Mario Degiorgio had been told by David Gatt that Cardona would kill the hitmen unless they left him alone.

Former police chief told middleman he was being investigated

Cremona said that former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar had informed Theuma that the police were investigating him for money laundering.

Cutajar, Cremona said, had also told Theuma that Europol were aware of the secret recordings he had made of conversations with Fenech, and that Cutajar had even listened to the recordings before the middleman was arrested.

Asked by Azzopardi on whether Theuma had ever spoken of the help he was getting from Lawrence Cutajar, Cremona reiterated that the ex-police commissioner had informed him (Theuma) that the police were investigating him for money laundering.

Cremona also confirmed that Cutajar was effectively negotiating with Theuma on when he was going to be arrested.

Cremona said that Theuma had told him that, should he be arrested on money laundering charges, he would reveal information (nikxef) about the murder.

Cremona painted a picture of Theuma as a man who was “depressed and paranoid” after the murder, frequently badgering him, while in a “terrified” state and “drenched in sweat”, when he was unable to get through to Fenech directly.

The witness told the court that Kenneth Camilleri - an ex-official in the Office of the Prime Minister who worked as part of Joseph Muscat’s security detail - had asked him to arrange a meeting with Theuma. The three subsequently met on three occasions.

Cremona said that Theuma had told him that Camilleri had promised bail to the Degiorgio brothers. However, after confronting Camilleri about the matter, Cremona said Camilleri had told him that it was Theuma who has asked for help with getting bail for the Degiorgios.

A couple of days after the meetings with Camilleri, Cremona said Theuma had told him that “Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech betrayed me.”

Cremona said that Camilleri had never mentioned Fenech, and that it was his understanding that the two did not know each other.

The media were asked to leave for a significant part of Cremona’s testimony. The court ordered the press to leave so that a recording could be played behind closed doors. It is understood that the recording involved third parties who are being investigated.

Another witness - Edwin Brincat, known as il-Ġojja, is also expected to testify, however, despite having been spotted in the court corridors, he was not located in the building when summoned by the magistrate. The magistrate has ordered his immediate arrest and for him to be brought to the courtroom. She suspended the sitting and retired to her chambers pending his arrival.

Cremona is the director of Best Play Gaming, a company based at Portomaso in which Fenech owned shares.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.