Yorgen Fenech sent Melvin Theuma to bomb makers Maksar, court hears

Yorgen Fenech and his business associate Johann Cremona would implicate Chris Cardona in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, according to middleman Melvin Theuma.

Theuma was testifying today in the compilation of evidence against three men accused with killing the journalist.

However, Theuma insisted that he never had any contact with Cardona over the murder and the only person he knew on the matter was Fenech.

“I, madam magistrate, only know one person, Yorgen Fenech of Tumas [Group]. He asked me to murder her,” Theuma testified in court.

He said it was Fenech and Cremona who would say that Cardona was involved.

George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio, and Vince Muscat stand charged with murdering Caruana Galizia on 16 October 2017. The three placed a bomb inside her car and detonated it.

Theuma had contracted the Degiorgio brothers to carry out the murder at the behest of Fenech. In court, Theuma has repeatedly said that the three killers only knew him because he never mentioned Fenech to them.

In today’s sitting, Theuma reiterated that he started getting very worried when information reached Fenech that one of the accused was willing to talk.

Theuma testified that Fenech used to get his information about the murder case from Keith Schembri and former deputy police chief Silvio Valletta.

Schembri allegedly got involved in the matter because of his close friendship with Fenech.

"I cannot deny my recordings, there is Keith Schembri who helped Yorgen Fenech. When Yorgen Fenech told Keith Schembri about the murder, Keith went cold… Yorgen told me that Keith sent Kenneth [Camilleri]. If Yorgen is lying, then I am lying," Theuma insisted.

The middleman also testified that Fenech had sent him a message to go and speak to ‘Maksar’ because the bomb was made there.

Maksar is the family nickname of Żebbuġ brothers Adrian and Robert Agius. Both had been arrested in December 2017 as part of the raid in which the three accused were arrested. However, the Agius’s were never charged.

At one point during the recordings heard this morning, Fenech was heard speaking about a jury that would not happen: “Ġennata. Mhux ħa jsir; ma jista’ jsir qatt. (This is madness. It will not happen; it can never happen).”

The context of this statement is unclear but Fenech had been constantly trying to reassure Theuma that the killers would continue being helped.

Theuma told the court he became fearful after a promise that the three men would get bail was not kept. He had been informed of the bail arrangement by Kenneth Camilleri, a former security officer with the prime minister and close friend of Schembri.

What's the case?

George Degiorgio 55, from St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, also St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu and Vincent Muscat, 55, known as il-Kohhu are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.

The men had placed a bomb inside Daphne Caruana Galizia's car and detonated it shortly after she left her house.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Philip Galea Farrugia from the Attorney General's Office and Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are appearing for the prosecution.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

Lawyers Kathleen Grima and Matthew Brincat are assisting Melvin Theuma.