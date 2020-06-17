menu
Man charged after cocaine, money laundering bust in Għargħur

Accused was arrested on charges of drug possession in circumstances indicating trafficking, and money laundering

matthew_agius
17 June 2020, 12:40pm
by Matthew Agius
(File photo)
Sharlon Bugeja, 28, from Għargħur, was arraigned this morning before magistrate Victor Axiak accused of possession of cocaine in circumstances denoting trafficking, as well as with money laundering.

Bugeja was arrested with two others in a police raid. Police said that after days of surveillance, they carried out a raid on a farmhouse in Gharghur, which led to the discovery of what they suspected to be 100g of cocaine and a sum of €45,000 in cash.

The men, aged 28, 31, 53, were arrested on site and taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

Bugeja pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested bail.

The prosecution objected to the man’s release due to civilian witnesses who were yet to testify and his previous conviction for theft. The crime was sufficiently serious to withhold bail, it was argued.

The man’s defence lawyers argued that he was presumed innocent and that the witnesses had already been spoken to by the police.

Magistrate Axiak granted Bugeja bail against a €10,000 deposit and a €10,000 personal guarantee, also ordering him to observe a curfew.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel. Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Leanne Bartolo prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
