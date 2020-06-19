Cyclist seriously injured in traffic accident

A 36-year-old cyclist was grievously injured on Thursday in Zejtun.

The accident occurred at 8:30pm in Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit.

Police said the cyclist, who is from Zabbar, was hit by a Seat Ibiza that was being driven by a 24-year-old man who lives in Birzebbuga.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified they were suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.