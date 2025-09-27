No one injured in Victoria building collapse

No one was injured after a building collapsed in Victoria, Gozo after heavy rain hit the island.

In Victoria’s Triq Pawlu Portelli, the foundations of the buildings caved in, crashing into the adjoining construction site.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) are investigating the case.

As a precaution, the authorities, together with Civil Protection Department officials and police officers, evacuated a number of residents from nearby homes.

An order has also been issued to halt all works on the site until the necessary investigations are carried out.