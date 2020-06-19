menu

Valletta Gateway Terminals accounts clerk accused of embezzling €10,500

Former accounts clerk pleads not guilty after being charged with misappropriating almost €10,500 from Valletta Gateway Terminals

matthew_agius
19 June 2020, 2:21pm
by Matthew Agius
A former employee of Valletta Gateway Terminals has been charged with misappropriating nearly €10,500 from her employer (Photo source: Valletta Gateway Terminals website)
A former accounts clerk has been accused of misappropriating nearly €10,500 from Valletta Gateway Terminals.

Denise Mallia, 44, used to work with the terminal operating company as an accounts clerk between 2017 and 2019. She is accused of misappropriating amounts of money from the petty cash, which, over the span of two years, amounted to €10,448.

She pleaded not guilty and a request for bail was accepted. She was ordered to sign a bail book twice per week and provide a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli presided.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.

Inspector George Frendo prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths
