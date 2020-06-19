Valletta Gateway Terminals accounts clerk accused of embezzling €10,500

A former accounts clerk has been accused of misappropriating nearly €10,500 from Valletta Gateway Terminals.

Denise Mallia, 44, used to work with the terminal operating company as an accounts clerk between 2017 and 2019. She is accused of misappropriating amounts of money from the petty cash, which, over the span of two years, amounted to €10,448.

She pleaded not guilty and a request for bail was accepted. She was ordered to sign a bail book twice per week and provide a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli presided.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.

Inspector George Frendo prosecuted.