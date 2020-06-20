Malta police say they have started Montenegro wind farm investigations

The police say they have been investigating the Montenegro wind farm deal, now at the centre of corruption allegations, for some time.

This emerged from a statement issued by the police following a story by Reuters and the Times of Malta, in which Dubai based company 17 Black was revealed to have made a previously undisclosed profit of €4.6 million when Enemalta bought a wind farm in Montenegro. The wind farm was acquired by Enemalta in a lucrative deal for Yorgen Fenech during the tenure of former minister Konrad Mizzi,

Fenech is currently charged with masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was investigating the deal at the time of her death.

“The Police had already started investigating the issue in question in collaboration with Europol and with the assistance of other competent authorities. This prior to the media reports of the past hours,” said the police in a statement.

The Montenegrin project, backed strongly by Joseph Muscat as PM and Konrad Mizzi as energy minister, could implicate not just Yorgen Fenech but potentially Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri. Both Mizzi and Schembri’s secret offshore companies in Panama had named Fenech’s 17 Black, an offshore firm registered in Dubai, as their target client.