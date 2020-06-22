[LIVE] Keith Schembri claims Yorgen Fenech told him Adrian Delia asked for €50,000 to stop Casa, Pierre Portelli used to pick up the money

Keith Schembri is taking the witness stand this morning to testify in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.

This will be the first opportunity for Schembri to speak under oath about his involvement with Fenech, a businessman charged with masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

On Sunday, Schembri said the time had finally come for him to speak “and tell things as they are”.

Schembri’s name has cropped up throughout court proceedings.

Murder middleman Melvin Theuma has claimed that Fenech used to get sensitive information about the Caruana Galizia investigation from the former OPM chief of staff.

Theuma has also said that Kenneth Camilleri, a former security detail to prime minister Joseph Muscat, was sent by Schembri to inform him that the three men accused with the murder will be granted bail.

Last December, prosecuting inspector Keith Arnaud under cross examination during the compilation of evidence against Fenech, testified that Schembri was being investigated for homicide and tampering with evidence.

The court had also heard how Schembri told police that he had lost his mobile phone when they arrested him some weeks before over an alleged letter he was supposed to have sent Fenech while the latter was in police custody.

But Schembri is expected to be asked about 17 Black, a secretive Dubai company owned by Fenech, which had been listed as a target client for Schembri’s Panama company.

Last week, media reports showed that 17 Black profited from Enemalta's purchase of a wind power project in Montenegro.