Woman found carrying 72 packets of drugs remanded in custody

A woman from Msida has been remanded in custody on drugs charges after police allegedly found her in possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis – 72 packets of drugs in total.

29-year-old Roxanne Grech was arraigned before magistrate Neville Camilleri by Inspector Justine Grech this morning, accused of possession of cocaine and heroin in circumstances which denoted that they were not solely for her personal use, possession of cannabis and breaching a suspended sentence.

The accused's vehicle was stopped and searched near the fish market in Valletta yesterday. 72 packets of drugs were found in her possession.

Grech’s defence lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi, told the court that he would be contesting the charges. A not guilty plea was entered on the woman’s behalf.

Azzopardi requested bail for the woman, arguing that there were no civilian witnesses to testify.

Inspector Grech reported that the police had arrested the woman after receiving confidential information that she was involved in the drugs trade. The fact remained that the woman was found to be carrying 72 packets of drugs on her person at the time of her arrest, said the inspector, objecting to bail.

Magistrate Camilleri, after taking into account the nature of the charges and the circumstances of the case, refused bail because it wasn’t satisfied that she would abide by the conditions of her bail.

The case was sent to the registrar of courts to be assigned according to law.