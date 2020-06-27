Man arrested after injuring 3 in unprovoked attacks in Msida

A man is in custody after allegedly carrying out a series of violent, unprovoked attacks in Msida this morning which left three persons injured.

The police said in a statement that they had arrested a 20 year-old Senegalese man in connection with the attacks in Triq il-Wied, Msida. The alleged assailant is believed to have first attacked a 36 year old woman from Msida who was walking in the area. The assault was witnessed by a 38 year-old man, also from the locality, who stopped his car and intervened to stop another woman from being assaulted, only to be himself attacked and injured in the process.

Their attacker then carried on down the road, before launching another unprovoked assault on a 67 year-old man from St Julian’s.

Police officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit were dispatched to the scene and arrested the alleged aggressor, who was found to also reside in Msida.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, whilst the two men were treated at a health centre. All three were certified as having been slightly injured.

The police investigation into the assaults is ongoing.