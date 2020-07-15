Brief Caruana Galizia public inquiry session hears journalist

The public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder continued today, with the brief session seeing Victor Paul Borg, a freelance journalist, lament that investigative journalists end up isolated in Malta and that authorities fail to investigate their stories.

Borg was reminded by the Board that his testimony had to stick to matters related to Caruana Galizia.

He ended his testimony by asking the inquiry to make recommendations to protect journalists.

The next session will be held on Friday, with former OPM communications chief and Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia expected to take the witness stand.

The public inquiry is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

In the previous sitting, the public inquiry heard that documents linked to 17 Black and electronic equipment seized from Yorgen Fenech enabled police to identify a number of people for questioning.

The testimony was given by former Economic Crime Unit head Ian Abdilla when asked about the Memorandum and Articles of Association for Dubai company 17 Black that were seized from Yorgen Fenech's house.

Abdilla said the documents were sent to Dubai for authentication. "I cannot take a document that I had never seen the likes of before and say this is genuine… If I had to bet, the documents seized appeared authentic and genuine," he said. Abdilla added that as a consequence of the documents, a number of people of interest were identified for questioning.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.