[LIVE] Public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder continues

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Friday.

The inquiry is tasked, among other things, with determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

In the previous sitting, former Economic Crimes chief Ian Abdilla defended his decision in 2016 not to seize the servers of accountancy firm Nexia BT when the Panama Papers scandal erupted. Ian Abdilla told the court that the police feared they would be sued if they seized the servers of a company with no proof of wrongdoing.

Abdilla also defended the decision back then not to call in Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri for questioning when their Panama companies were outed. The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit had compiled a report, which it passed on to the police for further investigation over suspicion of money laundering.

Abdilla insisted under questioning that it would have been too difficult to challenge individuals with just an FIAU report. “You are analysing the decision with hindsight. It is easy to say that now when we know everything... Maybe I would have taken a different decision, but it is easy to say that now when we know everything.”

READ MORE: Former Economic Crimes chief insists police had no evidence to seize Nexia BT servers after Panama Papers

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija house on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.