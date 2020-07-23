One dead, one seriously injured in Cospicua wall collapse

A person had died, and at least one other is in critical condition after a wall collapsed in Copsipica at a construction site on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 8:30am in Sqaq l-Erwieħ.

Civil protection officers, the police, ambulances and medical teams are on site.

An investigation is being conducted by the Cospicua District Police. A magisterial inquiry has also been opened.

More to follow.