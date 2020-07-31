Casa faced threats after digging into 17 Black, public inquiry hears

The Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry continued in court today, with David Casa taking the witness stand and testifying that he had received threats after he started digging into Yorgen Fenech’s secret Dubai company 17 Black.

The Nationalist MEP said that he also had started receiving anonymous phone calls, some of which came from Azerbaijan.

Casa told the inquiry board that he had seen letters from the United Arab Emirates government addressed to Malta’s justice minister, explaining that a Maltese police request for assistance [related to 17 Black] was not complete. The letter, Casa said, had included information to enable the local police to supply what was needed to complete the request.

On money which was allegedly paid by Fenech to the Nationalist Party to curb his 2019 European elections bid, Casa said that he had felt the party didn’t want to push him as a candidate.

Regarding the request by alleged Caruan Galizia murder hitmen Alfred and George Degiorgio in June last year, to meet him and then Portuguese MEP Ana Gomes, Casa said this has been refused because he and Gomes had advised the two brothers to give any information they had to the police instead.

After Casa's testimony ended and he left the sitting, the media were asked to vacate the courtroom, as the lawyers discussed a delicate point with the inquiry board.

The next sitting is due to take place on 12 August, when Finance Minister Edward Scicluna should be testifying.

The public inquiry is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the Caruana Galizia murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three executors of the crime, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all. Theuma is currently receiving treatment in hospital for serious wounds he sustained, which the police said were self-inflicted.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.