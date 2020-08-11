menu

Escaped Hal Far detainee is jailed

The man was one of 13 who escaped from the Hal Far barracks in July

matthew_agius
11 August 2020, 2:32pm
by Matthew Agius

A Moroccan man, one of 13 detainees who escaped from Lister Barracks in Hal Far last month, has been jailed after pleading guilty to related charges.

Mohamed Bougdira pleaded guilty to escaping from a place of custody during the night of 24 July.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo sentenced the man to six months imprisonment.

Inspector Melvyn Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid counsel.

