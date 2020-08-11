Man charged with 'threatening to blow up' ex

A man has been denied bail after allegedly sending threatening messages to his former partner and mother of his daughter.

The 23-year-old Cospicua man, who is not being named by order of the court, was arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon, accused of causing the woman to fear violence, misuse of telecommunications equipment, insulting and threatening the woman and exceeding the limits of provocation.

In one of the threatening text messages he allegedly told the woman he would “blow her up” (“nisplodik”).

Assisted by lawyer Lennox Vella, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested bail.

The messages, upon which the case revolved, were already preserved in evidence and could not be tampered with, argued the defence.

The court, however, ordered the man be remanded in custody.