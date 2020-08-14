Two in custody after Marsa knifepoint robberies

Two young men remain in custody on charges relating to two knifepoint robberies in Marsa yesterday, in which one man was stabbed in the face.

Mohamed Tajeb Adam 23 and Mahmud Isara (known as Issak) 19, both from Sudan, were arrested early yesterday morning after a police patrol in Marsa was approached by one of their victims.

Officers had gone to Triq Derby and were approached by a Malian man who told them that he had just been robbed by two men. Whilst at the scene, the officers were also approached by a 23-year-old man from Eritrea who insisted that he had just been attacked and robbed by two men armed with a knife.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment and certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Patrols were sent out to search for the two assailants, which soon spotted two men matching the descriptions given by the victims. Stopped by the police, one of the men tried to throw away a knife. Keys lighters, two mobile phones and cash was found on their person.

Adam and Isara appeared in the dock before magistrate Claire-Louise Stafrace this morning, accused of theft aggravated by violence, attempted theft aggravated by violence and two counts of illegally holding persons against their will. Adam alone was further charged with grievously injuring the victim and carrying a knife in public without a police permit.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja, appearing as legal aid to the men, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf. Bail was not requested.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Stacy Attard prosecuted.