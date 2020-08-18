[BREAKING] Two men found murdered in Tigné home shooting
Two people have been killed in what is believed to be a home invasion on Locker Street, Sliema
Police and an ambulance are on site on Locker Street, in Tigné in Sliema, where two unidentified men have been found murdered.
The site of the crime is a home in the corner of Locker Street and Thorton Street.
The shooting was reported at around 10:30pm. The RIU was first on the scene. The police are not excluding that the men were killed in a hold-up.
A police spokesperson said one of the victims was found on the first floor, and the second victim was found on the top floor.
The house, a three-storey early-20th century build, is the property of Dr Christian Pandolfino, a medical professional, according to public planning records.
Electoral records publicly available also list a non-Maltese national living at this address, Ivor Maciejowski.