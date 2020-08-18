menu
BREAKING Two people have been killed in what is believed to be a home invasion on Locker Street, Sliema

[BREAKING] Two men found murdered in Tigné home shooting

Two people have been killed in what is believed to be a home invasion on Locker Street, Sliema

matthew_vella
18 August 2020, 11:06pm
by Matthew Vella
Two men were found dead at this Locker Street home in Qui-Si-Sana, Sliema
Two men were found dead at this Locker Street home in Qui-Si-Sana, Sliema

Police and an ambulance are on site on Locker Street, in Tigné in Sliema, where two unidentified men have been found murdered.

The site of the crime is a home in the corner of Locker Street and Thorton Street.

The shooting was reported at around 10:30pm. The RIU was first on the scene. The police are not excluding that the men were killed in a hold-up.

A police spokesperson said one of the victims was found on the first floor, and the second victim was found on the top floor.

The house, a three-storey early-20th century build, is the property of Dr Christian Pandolfino, a medical professional, according to public planning records.

Police on site at the scene of the crime on Locker Street, Sliema
Police on site at the scene of the crime on Locker Street, Sliema

Electoral records publicly available also list a non-Maltese national living at this address, Ivor Maciejowski.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in Court & Police
[BREAKING] Two men found murdered in Tigné home shooting
Court & Police

[BREAKING] Two men found murdered in Tigné home shooting
Matthew Vella
26-year-old woman arrested in Sliema drug bust
Court & Police

26-year-old woman arrested in Sliema drug bust
Karl Azzopardi
Yorgen Fenech told family doctor: ‘If I go down, everyone takes the fall’
Court & Police

Yorgen Fenech told family doctor: ‘If I go down, everyone takes the fall’
MaltaToday Staff
Lifeless body found by police in the shaft of former Buġibba hostel
Court & Police

Lifeless body found by police in the shaft of former Buġibba hostel
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.