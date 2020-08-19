Three cars catch fire in Iklin, fourth vehicle suffers light damage

No one was injured when four cars were damaged by fire in Iklin this afternoon.

The police said they were informed that at around 2pm, a car caught fire in Guze' Galea Street in Iklin.

The fire started in a Nissan Almera, which had suffered some damage previously.

The fire soon spread to an adjacent two vehicles, a Nissan Note and a Honda, which were also extensively damaged. A Toyota Yaris parked nearby suffered some damage.

Police and fire-fighting units were soon on site. Police investigations are ongoing.