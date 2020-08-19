menu

Three cars catch fire in Iklin, fourth vehicle suffers light damage

paul_cocks
19 August 2020, 3:36pm
by Paul Cocks

No one was injured when four cars were damaged by fire in Iklin this afternoon.

The police said they were informed that at around 2pm, a car caught fire in Guze' Galea Street in Iklin.

The fire started in a Nissan Almera, which had suffered some damage previously.

The fire soon spread to an adjacent two vehicles, a Nissan Note and a Honda, which were also extensively damaged. A Toyota Yaris parked nearby suffered some damage.

Police and fire-fighting units were soon on site. Police investigations are ongoing.

