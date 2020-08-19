Three cars catch fire in Iklin, fourth vehicle suffers light damage
No injuries were reported when four cars caught fire in Iklin
No one was injured when four cars were damaged by fire in Iklin this afternoon.
The police said they were informed that at around 2pm, a car caught fire in Guze' Galea Street in Iklin.
The fire started in a Nissan Almera, which had suffered some damage previously.
The fire soon spread to an adjacent two vehicles, a Nissan Note and a Honda, which were also extensively damaged. A Toyota Yaris parked nearby suffered some damage.
Police and fire-fighting units were soon on site. Police investigations are ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police