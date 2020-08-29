Two arrested in drug bust after police surveillance operation

A surveillance operation by police officers from the Drugs Squad has resulted in two arrests in Marsaskala, yesterday, the police say.

Police arrested two men from Mqabba, aged 26 and 17, who they had been watching for several days. The arrested men had been travelling in a vehicle which was intercepted by the officers.

A search of the vehicle returned several packets of suspected cannabis and cocaine and other paraphernalia related to drug trafficking. It was also established that the vehicle was being driven without a licence or insurance cover. The men were arrested on the spot and taken to the Floriana lockup for further investigation.