Two arrested in drug bust after police surveillance operation

Two men from Mqabba aged 26 and 17 were taken into custody after police found suspected drugs in their car

matthew_agius
29 August 2020, 5:45pm
by Matthew Agius
Some of the drugs found by the police. (Photo: Police Communications Office)
A surveillance operation by police officers from the Drugs Squad has resulted in two arrests in Marsaskala, yesterday, the police say.

Police arrested two men from Mqabba, aged 26 and 17, who they had been watching for several days. The arrested men had been travelling in a vehicle which was intercepted by the officers.

A search of the vehicle returned several packets of suspected cannabis and cocaine and other paraphernalia related to drug trafficking. It was also established that the vehicle was being driven without a licence or insurance cover. The men were arrested on the spot and taken to the Floriana lockup for further investigation.

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
