Caruana Galizia inquiry: ‘Look me in the eyes, say I’m not involved,’ Konrad Mizzi told finance ministry official

As government faced massive protests last December, Konrad Mizzi had asked the finance ministry’s permanent secretary to say that he was “not involved”, the Caruana Galizia inquiry heard.

Alfred Camilleri, the veteran permanent secretary in the finance ministry, recounted the incident this morning when he testified in the public inquiry.

“Someone had told me 'look me in the eyes and say I am not involved in anything',” Camilleri cryptically told the inquiry board about an incident that happened at parliament while people protested outside.

Pressed to clarify his statement by Caruana Galizia lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Camilleri said it was Konrad Mizzi who spoke those words.

“I had replied to him, I don't look anybody in the eyes,” Camilleri told the inquiry.

Mizzi had resigned from Cabinet after businessman Yorgen Fenech was arrested in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Pressure was mounting on then prime minister Joseph Muscat to step down as subsequent court testimony pointed towards a possible involvement of his chief of staff Keith Schembri in the assassination.

Schembri resigned shortly afterwards and Muscat formally stepped down in January 2020 after a kick-starting a leadership race within the Labour Party.

Mizzi and Schembri had listed Fenech's Dubai company 17 Black as a target client in documentation for their Panama companies.

The period was characterised by large, noisy protests outside parliament and in the streets of Valletta as shocking details emerged in court.

This was the second time that Camilleri took the witness stand in the inquiry.

At the start of the inquiry, the Caruana Galizia family, through its lawyers, objected to a one-time extension to the inquiry board’s term granted by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The family has argued that the board should not be bound by a set time limit.

In the previous sitting, Energy Minister Michael Farrugia testified that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat had asked MPs for their feedback on what to do with Konrad Mizzi, who had been outed, along with Keith Schembri, as having a Panama company in 2016.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.