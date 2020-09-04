menu

Two-year-old girl in hospital after being hit by car

4 September 2020, 8:13am
A two-year-old girl was grievously injured in an accident in Santa Venera on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 4:30pm in Triq il-Kbira San Guzepp.

Police said the girl was hit by a Land Rover being driven by a 29-year-old man from Pembroke.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified she was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

