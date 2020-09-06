menu

Man arrested over possession of synthetic drugs

Police arrest man after search yields synthetic drugs

karl_azzopardi
6 September 2020, 2:07pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 29-year-old man who resides in Birzebbuga has been arrested over the possession of synthetic drugs.

Police said the man was arrested on Saturday evening, after officers carrying out patrols in Fgura noticed the man acting suspiciously.

After approaching the man, a search was carried out on his person and vehicle.

Followiing the drug find, the man was arrested on the spot and taken to the Floriana lock up for further investigation.

He is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
