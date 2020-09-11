Caruana Galizia murder was 'a darkness that fell over the country', former deputy PM Louis Grech tells public inquiry

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder was “like a darkness fell over the country”, former deputy prime minister Louis Grech told the public inquiry probing the assassination.

Grech described the mood in government when the journalist was killed in a car bomb on 16 October 2017 when he testified in today’s session.

“It was something like a darkness fell over the country. There was sadness... there were so many emotions, not just shock. The murder of Daphne was something unacceptable. Aside from its obscenity, it made no political sense,” Grech said.

Grech was deputy prime minister between 2013 and 2017. He continued to serve as a consultant to government after that.

Asked about the Panama Papers revelations that emerged in 2016, Grech said this was “a setback” for the government that had achieved so much by then.

“The situation was unacceptable. My position was clear at the time. I spoke in Parliament... saying that action had to be taken… Yes, it was a great setback. Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri created an enormous setback. I had spoken to Mizzi, who had told me that he had done something ethically wrong but not legally wrong,” Grech told the inquiry.

The former deputy PM said that he was “indisposed” when asked why he was absent from parliament when a vote of no confidence was taken against Mizzi in 2016.

Grech admitted that he had never faced Muscat and asked him why he kept holding on to Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi despite the flak Malta was receiving because of them.

Grech said the reasons Muscat gave for calling a general election in June 2017 were economic. The protests that were taking place in the wake of the Egrant allegations and increasing economic instability as a result, prompted the prime minister to call an election, Grech said.

On Keith Schembri, Grech said that he was a “powerful personality” not because he was a businessman but because he was chief of staff in the OPM.

However, he added that this did not trouble him. “I didn't go through him to get to the prime minister. I had my remit as minister and there was a time when I didn't get along with Keith Schembri,” he said.

Asked by retired judge Michael Mallia about the gas power station project and his input in the affair, Grech said he had nothing to do with it.

“Aside from what was mentioned in cabinet… I wasn't involved in the choice, nor the evaluation, discussions with the consortium or representatives. My role was only to discuss it in cabinet. I had no involvement in anything to do with Electrogas,” he said.

Grech says it was Konrad Mizzi who had given the presentation about the project and its advantages.

Grech played down the existence of a kitchen cabinet, an assertion made by Evarist Bartolo and Edward Scicluna when they testified in the inquiry.

“It does not appear at any time that there was a kitchen cabinet. There was a cabinet of ministers. Now, if it has emerged that there was... it could be the person is judging the past by today's standards. In terms of remit, a kitchen cabinet would be expected to dominate cabinet meetings, but I never saw this,” Grech replied to a specific question on the role of the kitchen cabinet.

In the previous sitting of the inquiry, former police commissioner, Lawrence Cutajar defended the police’s decision not to question the main suspects in 17 Black, citing that the police were still gathering evidence.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.