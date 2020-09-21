menu

Three men arrested for petrol station thefts in Żurrieq and Marsa

The thefts took place between March and June of this year

nicole_meilak
21 September 2020, 8:46am
by Nicole Meilak

Three men aged between 19 and 21 are being held in police custody after being arrested in connection to theft of fuel from a petrol station between March and June of this year.

Investigations by the Major Crimes Unit led to these men being identified as the perpetrators of this crime. 

Over the past few hours, police arrested a 19-year-old resident from Żejtun and two 21-year-olds from Bormla and Ħal Qormi respectively.

The 19-year old allegedly stole fuel from a petrol station in Triq il-Belt Valletta, iż-Żurrieq while all three men stole fuel from another petrol station in Triq Aldo Moro, l-Marsa.

The 21-year-old resident from Bormla was also found to be driving a car without a license.

All three men will be arraigned in court, with Magistrate Dr. Josette Demicoli LL.D presiding over the case. The hearing will start at 10:15 am.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
